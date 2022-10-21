Man seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. at 56th Street and Thomas Road. Police say an elderly man was struck and that he’s in extremely critical condition. Other information was not immediately available and detectives are on scene.

Traffic is impacted in the area and Phoenix police say road closures are expected throughout the investigation Friday morning. Area drivers should plan for an alternate route.

Phoenix Police Department is working a critical vehicle accident in the area of 56th Street and Thomas Road.



