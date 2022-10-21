Paul's Car Wash
Man seriously hurt after being hit by SUV in east Phoenix

Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after being struck by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. at 56th Street and Thomas Road. Police say an elderly man was struck and that he’s in extremely critical condition. Other information was not immediately available and detectives are on scene.

TRENDING: CDC warns of Salmonella linked to fish sold to restaurants in Arizona, California

Traffic is impacted in the area and Phoenix police say road closures are expected throughout the investigation Friday morning. Area drivers should plan for an alternate route.

