CDC warns of Salmonella linked to fish sold to restaurants in Arizona, California

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 30 people in Arizona, California, and Illinois have gotten sick after an apparent outbreak of Salmonella has been linked to various fish.

The Centers for Disease Control is warning that several different types of fish sold to Arizona and California restaurants have been traced to the illness. Officials say the fish was distributed fresh and was not frozen. Restaurants that purchased salmon, tuna, Chilean sea bass, swordfish, and halibut from Mariscos Bahia on or after June 14 should throw the food out.

It’s important to point out that none of these products were sold directly to the public, either at a supermarket or grocery store.

While only 33 cases have been reported as of Thursday afternoon, 13 have been hospitalized for the illness so far, the CDC said.

Signs and symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

Most people recover after a few days or one week without needing treatment, but some people, especially children and those with weak immune systems could require hospitalization.

