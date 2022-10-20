Former President Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs picked up a notable endorsement Thursday afternoon. Former President Barack Obama is showing his support for Hobbs just a few weeks away from the general election.

“Arizona, in this election, it’s not just candidates on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the line. And Katie Hobbs is up to the challenge,” Obama says in the video posted on Hobbs’ Twitter. “As governor, she’ll protect the right to vote and a woman’s right to choose.”

Following the announcement, Hobbs’ office said she’ll be touring around Maricopa County on Saturday to rally voters and discuss her plans if elected governor. Hobbs will be in Phoenix, Guadalupe, Glendale and El Mirage throughout the day.

Before the Obama endorsement, a poll from Arizona’s Family and HighGround had Hobbs in a slight lead over Lake in the governor’s race. The numbers show Hobbs has a big lead among Independent voters, 60% to Lake’s 35%. Hobbs also leads Lake in multiple age groups below 50, but Lake has the advantage with older voters, especially those 65 or older.

Opponent Kari Lake picked up an endorsement from former President Donald Trump early in her campaign as she was vying for the Republican gubernatorial bid against then-opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Trump has made several appearances in Arizona campaigning for Lake, Senate nominee Blake Masters and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem. Robson was also able to get some noteworthy endorsements during her campaign, including from Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.

