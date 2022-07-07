WATCH: Gov. Doug Ducey endorses Republican candidate Karrin Taylor Robson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced in a video released on social media Thursday morning that he is endorsing Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona governor.

Robson is one of four Republican candidates running for governor. She took to Twitter this morning to thank the governor for his endorsement.

I’m humbled to receive the endorsement of Gov. @DougDucey.



I’m honored he trusts me to move the state forward in a bold, conservative direction.



As Governor, I will secure the border, fight back against Washington and never stop fighting for Arizonans & their families.#AZgov pic.twitter.com/hOleKiIlIG — Karrin Taylor Robson for Arizona (@Karrin4Arizona) July 7, 2022

Watch Gov. Ducey’s full endorsement video below:

Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down with Robson for a one-on-one interview in June to discuss her run for office, her thoughts on the 2020 election and more. Check out that interview here. The candidates still left in the race are Scott Neely, Kari Lake, Robson, and Paola Tulliani-Zen.

