Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix toddler after being found unconscious by parents

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix toddler is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of Fentanyl on Sunday.

Phoenix police responded to an apartment complex near 79th Ave and McDowell Road on Sunday after parents found their toddler unconscious. When officers arrived, they found the boy unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics were able to take him to a local hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered Fentanyl in the toddler’s system. Police say the boy is recovering.

Detectives are investigating how the boy was able to get a hold of the Fentanyl. No arrests have been made so far.

