2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges. According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.

Two men are facing multiple felonies after over a million fentanyl pills were uncovered. (Arizona's Family)

During the search, Phoenix police found more than one million fentanyl pills. Phoenix police say it is the single largest fentanyl seizure in the department’s history.

Both suspects were booked into the Maricopa County jail. Arizona’s Family is working on obtaining court documents connected to the bust.

