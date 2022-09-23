Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

2 arrested after 1 million fentanyl pills found, ‘largest bust’ in Phoenix police history

More than 1 million fentanyl pills were found.
More than 1 million fentanyl pills were found.(Phoenix Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two men were arrested after they, along with the Drug Enforcement Bureau, made their largest fentanyl bust in the city’s history. The suspects, Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are now facing multiple drug-related charges. According to police, detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotic drugs. After an investigation, they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant at a home and car in Avondale on Wednesday.

Two men are facing multiple felonies after over a million fentanyl pills were uncovered.
Two men are facing multiple felonies after over a million fentanyl pills were uncovered.(Arizona's Family)
RELATED: Armed suspect shot by officers after walking into Phoenix 7-Eleven, police say

During the search, Phoenix police found more than one million fentanyl pills. Phoenix police say it is the single largest fentanyl seizure in the department’s history.

Both suspects were booked into the Maricopa County jail. Arizona’s Family is working on obtaining court documents connected to the bust.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say the shooting happened near 24th Street and McDowell.
Reward offered for info after deadly shooting in central Phoenix
Amusement rides have been to be checked annually by an insurance inspector.
Here’s how inspectors check food and rides as Arizona State Fair opens
The Arizona State Fair opens Friday morning.
Arizona State Fair opens with new rides, food options
Water sprinkler
Scottsdale residents no longer required to overseed lawns, city council says