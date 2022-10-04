Phoenix auction house owner indicted for reportedly trafficking stolen goods, theft and fraudulent schemes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Josh Levine has been a familiar face here in the Valley for years when it comes to auctioning off high-dollar items for people. But Levine is now in serious legal trouble. On Your Side has discovered the Arizona Attorney General’s Office recently announced that Levine has been indicted with nearly two dozen felony counts, including fraudulent schemes.

Several years ago, On Your Side began investigating Levine after several viewers complained he owed them money for items he auctioned off for them. Ann and Hugh Field told On Your Side that they handed over a Native American bracelet and sculpture to Levine so his auction house could sell it. According to the Fields, the items sold for $8,000, but say Levine was slow handing over the money. “I feel taken, I feel taken especially by the run around I’ve gotten,” the couple told us.

Following that On Your Side report and after the Attorney General’s Office heard from numerous other victims, Mark Brnovich’s office took action and indicted Levine for fraudulent schemes, theft, and trafficking of stolen goods. Recent court records show Levine showed up for his arraignment. “We have an obligation to go after the crooks, the con artists, the scammers, and so we did recently indict that individual,” Brnovich told On Your Side. “But because of prosecutorial ethics, I am limited in what I can say.”

Levine’s attorney told On Your Side in an email, “Thank you for reaching out. Mr. Levine will present his defense in court at the appropriate time.” Levine recently completed his bankruptcy claim in federal court. He’s set to return for another hearing regarding the criminal allegations next month.

When there’s an update, On Your Side will let you know.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.