Severe thunderstorms hit Prescott and parts of Coconino County
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) - Several areas of Northern Arizona are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
NWS officials are also looking into a report of a possible tornado touching down near Williams. There has been no official word of damage or injuries by Coconino County or Forest Service officials.
