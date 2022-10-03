Paul's Car Wash
Severe thunderstorms hit Prescott and parts of Coconino County

The flightline at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's hanger at Prescott Airport shows heavy...
The flightline at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's hanger at Prescott Airport shows heavy rain hitting the area Monday.(Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) - Several areas of Northern Arizona are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

NWS officials are also looking into a report of a possible tornado touching down near Williams. There has been no official word of damage or injuries by Coconino County or Forest Service officials.

