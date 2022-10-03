Severe thunderstorms hit Prescott and parts of Coconino County

YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) - Several areas of Northern Arizona are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

NWS officials are also looking into a report of a possible tornado touching down near Williams. There has been no official word of damage or injuries by Coconino County or Forest Service officials.

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️ in effect until 3:00 PM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Sedona, Munds Park, Village of Oak Creek, Sedona Airport, Midgely Bridge Swimming Hole, and Bell Rock. More info: https://t.co/jtKvVGZ2p4. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3uJWSWWhas — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.