Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

One dead after overnight triple shooting in south Phoenix, police say

Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting near South Mountain early Sunday morning.
Phoenix police are investigating a triple shooting near South Mountain early Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say one person is dead after three people were shot in south Phoenix early Sunday morning.

TRENDING: College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say

Initial reports of a shooting came out around 2 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. At least one person was confirmed dead, but details on what happened are extremely limited. Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence in the area. South Mountain Road near Cloves Campbell Elementary School through 27th Street is closed in the area.

Last week, Arizona’s Family reported on a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt in the same neighborhood. In that investigation, officers found a car speeding off they believed was involved in the shooting. They started a short chase, and the driver crashed near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road, about six miles northwest of the original scene. That’s where all four people inside the car were detained. At this time, there is no indication if the shootings are connected.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a teen girl and her adult boyfriend took off with their newborn last week.
Phoenix police searching for missing teen, her adult boyfriend, and their newborn
Police say a man was found dead after a shooting near 89th Avenue and Heatherbrae
Man found dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
Police say Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice with...
Maricopa County Constable recalls meeting Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay
Remembering the Tucson constable that was killed