One dead after overnight triple shooting in south Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say one person is dead after three people were shot in south Phoenix early Sunday morning.

Initial reports of a shooting came out around 2 a.m. near 24th Street and South Mountain Avenue. When officers arrived, they found three people who had been shot. At least one person was confirmed dead, but details on what happened are extremely limited. Video from the scene showed an extensive police presence in the area. South Mountain Road near Cloves Campbell Elementary School through 27th Street is closed in the area.

Last week, Arizona’s Family reported on a shooting that left one man dead and another hurt in the same neighborhood. In that investigation, officers found a car speeding off they believed was involved in the shooting. They started a short chase, and the driver crashed near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road, about six miles northwest of the original scene. That’s where all four people inside the car were detained. At this time, there is no indication if the shootings are connected.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

