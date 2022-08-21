Newcomers Guide
4 detained after shooting leads to pursuit, crash in Phoenix, police say

Police Lights.
Police Lights.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say four people were detained after a reported shooting ended in a police chase across town early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of 24th Street and South Mountain View Avenue around 2 a.m. after someone reported shots fired. When police showed up, they found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to police, officers started a pursuit after a vehicle sped off from the shooting scene, and the car ended up crashing near 7th Avenue and Broadway, about six miles northwest of the original scene. That’s where all four people inside the car were detained. It’s not clear what charges they could face.

Authorities say more information is expected later in the day on Sunday.

