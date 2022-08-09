Police identify 4 killed in crash involving racing stolen car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say they have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash involving a stolen car that was racing late last month. Police say the unidentified driver of the stolen car was speeding on 43rd Avenue just before 2 a.m. on July 22 when he collided with a driver trying to make a left onto Thunderbird Road. That car caught fire, and all three people inside died. The driver of that car, 28-year-old Terry Hill, was previously identified by his family.

Police said on Tuesday he was a Lyft driver planning to drop off two passengers, 37-year-old Sara Anne Loustaunau and 39-year-old British Conception. All six people in their late teens or early 20s in the stolen car were hospitalized. Police said 19-year-old Galexy Saunders died at the hospital.

Police are now asking for the public’s help finding a dark-colored sedan they say was racing the stolen car right before the deadly crash. No specific details were released, although a six-second clip from a security camera shows the possible car involved.

Anyone with information about the car or who was driving could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 through Silent Witness. Call 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish. Find more information about the case and reward info here, where you can also submit a tip online. Phoenix police continue investigating the crash. No other names have been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.