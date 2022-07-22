3 dead, 6 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people are dead and six others are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in Phoenix early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. According to Phoenix police, a car was about to turn east on Thunderbird Road when it was hit by a silver car traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue. When fire crews arrived at the scene, the car that was turning was on fire. They quickly put the fire out.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller said that they transported six patients, including three teenage boys, and two women to the hospital. Both women are in extremely critical condition, and the boys involved suffered varied injuries ranging from stable to critical as well.

Details about what led up to the incident are not available, but officials say they believe speed may have been a factor. The intersection of 43rd Ave and Thunderbird Road is shut down in all directions and will be for several hours, as the investigation continues.

CLOSED: Thunderbird Rd / 43rd Ave, the intersection is CLOSED in all directions due to a crash investigation. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/BbTUQOV8uE — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MCDOTNews) July 22, 2022

