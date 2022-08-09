Newcomers Guide
Car crashes into Gilbert restaurant after driver accidentally hits gas pedal

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are on the scene at a shopping plaza in Gilbert after a car crashed into a restaurant late Tuesday morning. Arizona’s Family arrived just before noon to find a Toyota sedan crashed into the MOD Pizza near Cooper and Warner roads.

Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. Gilbert police tell Arizona’s Family say that the driver says they accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on how extensive the damage is or when the restaurant could reopen.

