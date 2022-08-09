Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that left a four-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, after the girl reportedly ran onto the roadway near Main Street and Lesuruer and was hit by a car. The young girl was rushed to the hospital and is now being treated for a brain bleed, broken ribs, a punctured lung, and several cuts and fractures to her face.

Investigators say 48-year-old Veronica Laprada was driving the vehicle. According to officers, Laprada slowed down near the crash scene but then sped off. Surveillance footage also gathered by detectives discovered that the silver car had black rims and witnesses gave them a description of the suspect.

On Monday, officers found a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle at an apartment complex near Main Street and Horne. That vehicle, which was in a designated parking spot, led officers to the apartment where they found Laprada, the registered owner of the car. She was identified as the driver at the time of the crash.

Laprada is now in jail, facing a felony count of failing to remain on the scene of a serious injury crash. Police haven’t said what factors might have led up to the crash.

Police say the four-year-old girl is expected to survive.

