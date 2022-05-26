Texas shooting sparks debate about gun control, arming teachers in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a scene that’s played out many times before. This time, at a Texas elementary school, an 18-year-old gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers. Many are hoping the tragedy will spark action and convince lawmakers in Arizona and across the country to do something to prevent future tragedies.

Jacob Martinez is pretty sure nothing will change, just like nothing has changed following countless other mass shootings. The Arizona State University senior and gun control activist said there are simple things that can be done to better protect the public. “This isn’t about trying to take any people’s guns,” said Martinez. “This is trying to ensure we have common-sense gun laws that will prevent someone from carrying out a mass shooting, where they have high capacity magazines, or bump stocks, or weapons that can convert guns into weapons of war.”

President Joe Biden addressed the nation following the mass shooting, where he pleaded with Republican lawmakers to step up and help pass gun control measures.

Among the gun control proposals:

Expanded background checks

Red flag laws to allow authorities to restrict gun ownership from someone considered a threat to public safety

Ban assault weapons like AR-15s

Bailey Murphy is the manager of AZ Ammo in Phoenix. He’s as heartbroken as anyone about Tuesday’s mass shooting but doesn’t think more control gun control is the answer. “A lot of people need to step back and look at what we can do to help, versus does it help one side versus the other when it comes to politics,” said Murphy. “Instead of gun control, something as simple as adding more security at schools.”

Steve Hooper is a former FBI agent who owns a cybersecurity firm called TriggerWire. Hooper doesn’t think gun control is the answer either. He said local law enforcement needs to be given more tools to investigate potential threats in the community before they start killing people. “Remember 9/11, it was all about never again, never again,” said Hooper. “The whole idea was not to let it happen, so why aren’t we taking the same approach on this?”

“If schools report they have a kid with a problem, why don’t we give the police the tools to take action to help prevent it from even happening in the first place,” he added.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.