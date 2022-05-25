Your Life
Arizona Democratic congressman Gallego rips Ted Cruz, NRA

Rep. Ruben Gallego didn't hold back on his criticism of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Rep. Ruben Gallego didn't hold back on his criticism of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego lashed out at Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in a series of profane tweets in response to the massacre at a Texas elementary school. Gallego responded Tuesday to Cruz’s comments predicting that Democrats and the media would try to politicize the shooting.

Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school

Gallego used the “F—-” word in response, saying Cruz “will let our children get slaughtered.” He also used the same profanity in tweets directed at the National Rifle Association and California Republican Congressman Darrell Issa. Gallego is a former Marine and Iraq war veteran. He has a history of using profanity on Twitter, especially during times of national crisis.

