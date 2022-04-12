Globe community reeling after 2nd firefighter dies in two months

GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Globe community is reeling after a second firefighter from the town has died in just two months. Brendan Bessee was working for the Salt River Fire Department when he died after his ambulance got into a crash with a semi-truck on the Beeline Highway last Friday afternoon. The accident also sent another EMT to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“It does impact the people,” said Globe Fire Department Chief Gary Robinson, who worked for Bessee for a year at. “Brendan was a quiet young man; he was strong,” said Robinson. “He was the kind of young man you wanted to see starting the fire service.””

Just down the road, the Tri-City Fire Department is reeling from their own loss after their firefighter, Jacob Haas, died off-duty in a backhoe accident. “It weighs on you. It does,” said Robinson.

With flags half-staff and black tape across the town’s name, Robinson said he would offer all the support he could to his crews during this difficult time. “It’s no longer viewed as something negative to reach out. We make every effort to make sure our personnel understand that there’s resources for them,” said Robinson.

DPS is investigating the accident that took Bessee’s life and is trying to figure out who was at fault.

