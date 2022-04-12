Fire chief has message for drivers after deadly ambulance crash on SR 87

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley firefighter identified as Brendan Bessee is dead, and another firefighter is fighting for his life at Scottsdale’s Honor Health Hospital after a 911 call turned into a deadly crash on Beeline Highway on Friday. The surviving firefighter, Tyler Packer, is in the ICU after undergoing surgery. His former fire chief, a man who calls Packer his adopted son, has a message for drivers on the road while hoping for a full recovery for Packer.

DPS said both firefighter EMTs were in the ambulance on the way to a 911 call when they were trying to turn left off of McDowell Road onto Beeline Highway, crossed southbound lanes, and were hit by the semi-truck going north. Officials say both Bessee and Packer had been with the SRFD for less than two months. DPS says they are investigating who was at fault during the crash. Video from Arizona’s Family news helicopter showed the ambulance’s cab sheared off from the rest of it. The semi-truck involved appeared to be hauling dirt or gravel.

“It’s a devastating crash, the force of impact between those two vehicles is remarkable,” said Chief Lee Antonides, who was Packer’s fire chief for eight years at Ponderosa Fire District. Packer has been with Salt River FD for just two months. Antonides is pulling for the White Mountains Native. “His passion for the fire service early on and especially now, as well as his motivation and dedication to this country, is truly phenomenal; he’s one of those people where you meet him in your life, he makes an instant impact on you, and you can’t help but love the guy,” said Antonides.

DPS is still investigating to find out who’s at fault for this crash; despite that, Antonides has a message for drivers on the road. “Inherently, this is a dangerous job, we will be responding, and traffic is always a concern for us no matter what time of day, but especially rush hour, we just ask that if there are drivers on the road and they see us responding for them to slow down or pull over on the side of the road,” said Antonides.

Antonides hopes that Packer makes a full recovery and he can get back to doing what he loves. “Once he’s healed up and back to work, I think he’s going to be the same guy, and right now, we’re looking forward to him being healthy and home to his family,” said Antonides.

