Miraculous progress for Phoenix PD Officer Tyler Moldovan after being shot 8 times

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot 8 times, according to court documents.
Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan was shot 8 times, according to court documents.
By Briana Whitney
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:33 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan continues to make progress as he recovers after being shot while on the job. He was shot eight times back in December.

Moldovan was given little chance to live, but recent updates show miraculous progress. “Thank you to Chelsie for continuing to keep us updated and posted on Tyler’s road to recovery is what I’m going to call it,” said Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. On Monday, she addressed Moldovan’s injury and others after an unusually high number of officers have been shot.

Moldovan can now squeeze and lift his hand, pick up weighted bean bags, throw a ball across the hallway, and ride a stationary bike. His wife wrote on Instagram that this was his second time on that stationary bike. The first time he did it, he rode 5 minutes with his left leg doing 100% of the work. She wrote that he rode it for 14 and a half minutes this second time, and 5% of the work was done on his right leg too, which once had little to no movement.

In the Instagram post, his wife wrote that his right side was affected most, barely opening and closing his hand, so this improvement is tremendous. He’s still in a rehab facility, but posts now show he’s able to drive his wheelchair around too.

The outpouring of support for the Moldovan family is encouraging to the Phoenix Police Department, who will be there for Moldovan and his family however they need.

“Just want to give a shoutout to the Moldovan family because I know that Tyler is still recovering,” said Chief Williams. “We’re now in person, engaging with our community which is really what Phoenix PD is about.”

