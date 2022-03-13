2 Phoenix officers injured, PD searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix officers were injured overnight in a shooting near 27th Avenue and Maryland. PD is searching for a suspect.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Phoenix police say the officer was taken to the hospital after he was shot is expected to survive his injuries. A second officer was also treated for minor injuries.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams shared information outside a local hospital early Sunday morning, saying that talking with the community outside a hospital has become ‘all too familiar right now.’

“This is the seventh police officer shot and the twelfth injured in the past few months. The two incidences before this you all know were ambushes and early indications are that this may be something similar but it’s still early to tell and the scene is still active.” She says the officer who was shot will fully recover and in great spirits with his family.

“Our staffing challenges have necessitated the use of officers from specialty details. The officer that was shot this morning was partnered with one of those officers and that officer sustained minor injuries through flying glass.”

Williams says it appears that officers were “shot by someone hiding in the darkness literally trying to pick our officers off.” This information Williams says is still preliminary.

The scene remains very active as officers search for a suspect. They also say to avoid the area between 27th Avenue and the I-17 from Glendale to Bethany Home. The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second officer-involved shooting with Phoenix police this weekend.

