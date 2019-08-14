PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pagers, phone books, and landlines. Remember those things? Technology has forced some of these things out of our daily lives.
But there is one local company in the business of books that is thriving even as technology keeps moving forward.
Roswell Bookbinding specializes in bookbinding and book repair.
For about 60 years the company has been repairing more than just book, but also memories.
They do a lot of bookbinding for yearbook companies, car and sport magazines, and brochures.
Mike Roswell is the president of the company that his parents started in the 1960s.
He said even with the growth of other technologies, his specialty business is staying very busy.
Roswell said they repair many family bibles here as well, some that are hundreds of years old.
"No one wants to destroy that,” he said. “And it has grandparents’ writing in the margins, little memorabilia they stuck in the pages, it’s good stuff, it’s 200 years old. You gotta preserve that”
Some of the techniques they use at Roswell Bookbinding are as old as the books they repair.
They also have state-of-the-art technology that helps them bind large quantities of books.
Right now, about 90 people work for the company and some of them have been working there for nearly thirty years.
