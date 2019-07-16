PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Just over a year ago, the House Ethics Committee launched a wide-ranging ethics investigation into Arizona Congressman David Schweikert.
The committee was following up on accusations that his office misspent official money from his office and received illegal campaign contributions.
At the time, Schweikert chalked up the probe as "clerical mistakes."
Now, those clerical errors are draining Schweikert's campaign account as he heads into another election against a potentially well-funded Democratic challenger.
According to campaign financial records released this week, Schweikert's campaign spent more money on lawyers working on his ethics case than it raised over the past three months.
Schweikert shelled out more $244,000 in legal fees from April through the end of June, according to the Federal Election Commission's website. During the same time, Schweikert raised roughly $237,000.
A spokesman for the four-term congressman said the campaign decided to pay down the legal debt, now, because they expect the ethics probe to wrap up soon.
Chris Baker, a consultant for the campaign, said Schweikert will rebound financially and be in a good position to wage another re-election campaign.
It's not surprising for someone working on the campaign to paint a rosy picture.
So is the Schweikert campaigned doomed?
Not according to Republican political consultant Sean Noble, who is not officially associated with the campaign.
Nobel, who worked in Congress for 14 years, said Schweikert could actually benefit from the investigation.
"In some ways, this is going to be helpful for him because it shows he's being effective and Democrats are targeting him," he said.
It's worth noting that the bipartisan ethics committee started its investigation when the GOP still controlled the House.
Still, Nobel predicts Schweikert will be vindicated and win another term.
But that is not the view of every Republican political consultant.
"I don't think there is anything in this at all that is good for Mr. Schweikert," said Marcus Dell'Artino.
Overall, the financial records show Schweikert has about $170,000 left in his campaign account while carrying just over $90,000 in debt.
The incumbent's numbers do not stack up to one of Schweikert's potential Democratic opponents.
Hiral Tipirneni reported raising $440,000 during the quarter, leaving her with about $445,000 in her campaign coffers.
The two other candidates running in the Democratic primary, Anita Malik and Stephanie Rimmer, show less impressive numbers and trail both Tipirneni and Schweikert.
But Dell'Artino warned that the most serious threat to Schweikert's political career might come from another Republican.
"If I were the congressman, I would be more concerned about a challenge from within the party. A Republican may come up here late in the game who is well funded, just to make sure this seat stays in Republican hands," Dell'Artino said.
In a general election, Dell'Artino said Schweikert should hold the edge in a Republican-leaning district.
Republicans hold an advantage in voter registration in the Scottsdale centered Congressional District 6.
At the beginning of the year, there were 190,000 registered Republican voters, 120,000 registered Democrats, and 160,000 voters not affiliated with a political party.
