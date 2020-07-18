PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An employee of a Phoenix behavioral health facility was arrested Friday after police say he sexually assaulted a teenage patient there.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Thompson, says they were notified by staff at the hospital, located near Van Buren and 18th streets, on Thursday about a teenage patient who told them she had been assaulted by someone who worked at the facility.
Investigators identified an employee at the facility, 43-year-old Tietwen Givens, as the suspect and took him into custody just before noon on Friday. He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and faces ten counts of sexual conduct with a minor. His roll at the hospital is unclear at this time.
Detectives from the Phoenix Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit responded to the situation and took over the investigation. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
There is no indication that there are any other victims. If anyone has any information, call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.