PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5/AP) -- The city of Phoenix has organized a community meeting at a downtown church to discuss a videotaped encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a black couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store.
Mayor Kate Gallego and Police Chief Jeri Williams are expected at the Tuesday night meeting. Both have apologized publicly for the incident.
The video released Friday shows officers aiming guns and yelling profane commands at Dravon Ames and his pregnant fiancee, as she held their 1-year-old daughter.
The couple filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations. The race of the officers involved is not known.
They say their daughter stole a doll from a store without their knowledge. No charges were filed.
Can't wait! Should be quite the freak show. Every cop-hating, deadbeat/criminal all in one room! Don't leave any valuables within sight. With mandatory sign-in, should be able to clear up dozens of warrants, two birds/one stone!
This is why the media has approval rating in the low teens. Even today, hours after PPD releasing more details about the incident and which show this was about more than a 4-year-old removing a doll from a store, the blurb for the article still reads, "[the] encounter involving police officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a black couple after their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from a store." The narrative is again furthered that this was a racially motivated incident stemming from nothing more than a youthful indiscretion. Keep doing this. Get your clicks and page views. Let me know if we are better as a society years down the road as a result.
Wow, that should be a real freak show! Every welfare, cop-hating derelict within a hundred miles, (ok within hitchhiking/light rail service) will be in attendance. Don't leave anything of value sitting out in the room. Have attendees sign in, would be a great opportunity to clear up a few hundred outstanding warrants to help cover the $10 million welfare lottery check!
