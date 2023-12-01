Survivors organization helps bring down former Scottsdale MMA fighter for alleged international child sex trafficking

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former MMA fighter from Scottsdale is now at the center of an international sex trafficking investigation, accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting at least eight girls in Latin America. Now, the leader of the survivors’ organization that helped lead to his arrest is talking about how he first came on their radar months ago.

Jaymes Schulte recently changed his name to James Bond and is a former MMA fighter from Scottsdale known as “Underdog.” He would often post videos of his international fights and travel, and with the evidence that’s now come to light, the federal government is worried many more girls have been victimized. “There’s no one that’s been more of a serial predator than James Schulte Bond,” said Tyler Schwab, president of Libertas International. “Just what a monster he is. Honestly. He was violent, he wouldn’t let girls leave unless he performed certain sexual acts that he wanted.”

Schwab founded Libertas International, an organization dedicated to helping sex trafficking victims and survivors across Latin America. Schwab said one of the survivors he worked with on a different case saw a schoolmate in Colombia being bullied over online videos that showed her reportedly being abused by James Bond. The survivor asked Schwab something. “Is there anything we can do for her? And obviously, we said yeah, we can do something for her. We want to help her,” said Schwab.

He said his organization immediately contacted the U.S. Embassy, Colombian National Police, and Homeland Security, alerting them of this man, and once the investigation began, they discovered many victims ranging in ages from 13-18, and videos he was posting online for money. “He wouldn’t tell the girls he was recording, and once he left the county that he was in, he would upload these videos and essentially ruin their lives,” said Schwab. He said in a matter of months, because of the girls’ coming forward and the dogged nature of his team, an arrest was made before James Bond could get back into Argentina. He called the survivors.

“All of them were ecstatic; some started to cry, some had a big smile on their face,” said Schwab. The investigation doesn’t stop here, and while justice has begun for these young Colombian girls, Homeland Security said Bond boasted about his international travel to many places where other victims may be in at least 18 other countries - including Mexico, Brazil, Japan, China, the United Kingdom and Russia.

Schwab believes the victims who have come forward may have saved other young girls from going through the same awful experience. “Because of the bravery of these girls who are as young as 13 years old, they’re the real heroes on this,” said Schwab.

If you’d like to learn more about Libertas International and how you can help support their work with sex trafficking survivors, you can visit this link.

