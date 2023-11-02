Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

569 confirmed heat deaths in 2023 as Maricopa County works to clear backlog

The latest data also revealed that a bulk of these deaths occurred amidst July’s month-long...
The latest data also revealed that a bulk of these deaths occurred amidst July’s month-long heat wave.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Maricopa County smashed an all-time record of heat-related deaths in the Valley, new numbers point to a grim end to the summer season.

This week, the county’s Department of Public Health’s new report shows that a total of 569 heat-associated deaths were confirmed as of Sunday, Oct. 28. That number is a 50% increase compared to the same time last year. An additional 60 deaths are under investigation. The latest data also revealed that a bulk of these deaths occurred amidst July’s month-long heat wave, with a surge in the week of July 16 to July 22. Temperatures during that time period peaked at nearly 120 degrees.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that the average high for metro Phoenix in July was 114.7°F, and our average low was 90.8°F that month. Many heat records were broken, including the most consecutive days with morning lows in the 90s and Sky Harbor recording a 16-day stretch of morning lows in the 90s. Still, the numbers paint a similar picture when it comes to demographics. About 60 percent of heat-associated deaths are linked to those aged 50 and older and disproportionately affect men.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Lord was a junior and varsity basketball player at Combs High School.
Teen boy dies after being attacked in Queen Creek; police looking for information
The freeway has since reopened after earlier northbound traffic was diverted off at Thunderbird...
‘The loudest noise:’ Musician speaks after wrong-way driver crashes into tour bus on Loop 101
The Gilbert Police Department said on Friday night, Blaze Thibaudeau was located safely at the...
Gilbert teen found in Alaska after reportedly being taken by doomsday family
The announcement comes over five months after the Arizona Families Tax Rebate was signed into...
Tax rebates now available for nearly 750,000 Arizona families
Two people were found shot at a home in north Peoria Wednesday morning.
Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at north Peoria home

Latest News

A squadron of javelinas ripped through a Sedona golf and video of the damage left behind has...
Hungry Javelinas heavily damage Sedona golf course
The tearing of turf started happening six weeks ago.
A warmer than usual summer blamed for hungry, hungry javelinas ripping through Sedona golf course
The largest percentage of deaths continue to impact those aged 50-64.
Maricopa County breaks record with 469 heat-related deaths so far this year
Compounding conditions like the recent relentless extreme heat and little rain had caused...
Two Sonoran Desert tortoises died in Arizona's extreme heat