569 confirmed heat deaths in 2023 as Maricopa County works to clear backlog

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Maricopa County smashed an all-time record of heat-related deaths in the Valley, new numbers point to a grim end to the summer season.

This week, the county’s Department of Public Health’s new report shows that a total of 569 heat-associated deaths were confirmed as of Sunday, Oct. 28. That number is a 50% increase compared to the same time last year. An additional 60 deaths are under investigation. The latest data also revealed that a bulk of these deaths occurred amidst July’s month-long heat wave, with a surge in the week of July 16 to July 22. Temperatures during that time period peaked at nearly 120 degrees.

Arizona’s Family previously reported that the average high for metro Phoenix in July was 114.7°F, and our average low was 90.8°F that month. Many heat records were broken, including the most consecutive days with morning lows in the 90s and Sky Harbor recording a 16-day stretch of morning lows in the 90s. Still, the numbers paint a similar picture when it comes to demographics. About 60 percent of heat-associated deaths are linked to those aged 50 and older and disproportionately affect men.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.