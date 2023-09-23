Your Life
Hispanic Heritage
Feed AZ Children
Pigskin Pick 'Em
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Dogs removed from Chandler home linked to animal rescue accused of abuse

Police and crews showed up on Friday evening.
Police and crews showed up on Friday evening.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:17 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a Chandler house which is where an animal rescue is located that is accused of neglecting dogs. First responders were called out on Friday evening. Police say an “unconfirmed number” of dogs are being removed from the home. No arrests have been made, and officers say some crews are having a hard time accessing the house because of the narrow roads.

The rescue is called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League, but some are calling it a scam. A Texas rescue sent a dog named Butters to the Chandler rescue since the pup was disabled. But when the Texas rescue saw pictures of the dog looking thin, they went to investigate. They claim dozens of dogs live in the Chandler home.

Arizona’s Family has talked to a person associated with the Chandler rescue, who said the allegations are untrue.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates.

A Texas animal rescue posted animal abuse allegations against a Chandler dog rescue and that has police and the Arizona Humane Society investigating.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks Scottsdale woman from charging her car
A Mexican restaurant in Phoenix and an Indian spot in Tempe made the list.
Black growth in ice machine, frozen goat stored in grocery bags found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The sheriff’s search and rescue team, along with a Department of Public Safety helicopter out...
Man with ‘traumatic injury’ rescued after friends left him alone in Grand Canyon
One customer says her electric bill from SCIP had doubled in the past couple of months,...
Arizona customers feel powerless as federally-owned energy company raises rates
Investigators say there was no car seat, and neither was wearing a seat belt.
9-month-old baby girl killed in Goodyear crash wasn’t restrained, deputies say

Latest News

ADOT has since replaced its ServiceArizona system with the MVD Now system which the department...
Auditor: ADOT failed to fully address identity theft incidents
The funding for the groups make it difficult for law enforcement to track because they can be...
Report raises concerns about domestic terrorism funding
Nearly 2 million cars crossed the San Luis port of entry in the first six months of this year.
Yuma mayor calls on Biden to stop moving resources from border community
The idea is to have everything residents need to live, work and play in the same complex.
Co-living community gaining in popularity in downtown Phoenix