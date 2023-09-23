Dogs removed from Chandler home linked to animal rescue accused of abuse

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and fire crews are on the scene of a Chandler house which is where an animal rescue is located that is accused of neglecting dogs. First responders were called out on Friday evening. Police say an “unconfirmed number” of dogs are being removed from the home. No arrests have been made, and officers say some crews are having a hard time accessing the house because of the narrow roads.

The rescue is called the Special Needs Animal Welfare League, but some are calling it a scam. A Texas rescue sent a dog named Butters to the Chandler rescue since the pup was disabled. But when the Texas rescue saw pictures of the dog looking thin, they went to investigate. They claim dozens of dogs live in the Chandler home.

Arizona’s Family has talked to a person associated with the Chandler rescue, who said the allegations are untrue.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates.

A Texas animal rescue posted animal abuse allegations against a Chandler dog rescue and that has police and the Arizona Humane Society investigating.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.