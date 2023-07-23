Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Disturbed concert tour stop in Phoenix was canceled at Talking Stick Amphitheatre due to extreme temperatures on Saturday night.

According to frontman David Draiman, the group’s equipment could not function in the extreme heat of the amphitheater before Saturday night’s show. Concertgoers were asked to hang onto their tickets and to stay tuned for a rescheduled date. Draiman’s announcement about the full cancelation came just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Draiman posted on Twitter apologizing to Phoenix fans. “So frustrated about not being able to play last night in Phoenix. Our techs did everything they could, they are the best in the business, but despite our best efforts throughout the day, the 115 degree heat was just too much for the equipment to handle,” he tweeted. “Deepest apologies to our Phoenix Disturbed ones. We needed that show as much as you did. We will return at a later date and make it up to you.”

Deepest apologies to our Phoenix @Disturbed ones. We needed that show as much as you did. We will return at a later date and make it up to you.



Todays show in Albuquerque is proceeding as planned, as is the rest of the run. — David Draiman 🟦 (@davidmdraiman) July 23, 2023

High temperatures in the Valley reached 118 degrees, and Saturday was the sixth straight day of temperatures 115 degrees or higher. It was also the 23rd day of temps above 110 degrees.

The group says that Sunday night’s show in Albuquerque is continuing as planned, as well as the rest of the tour, but they hope to return to the city soon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.