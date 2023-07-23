Your Life
Disturbed concert canceled at Phoenix venue due to excessive heat

Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.
Disturbed's front man David Draiman said the group plans to return to Phoenix at a later date.(LiveNatoin)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Disturbed concert tour stop in Phoenix was canceled at Talking Stick Amphitheatre due to extreme temperatures on Saturday night.

According to frontman David Draiman, the group’s equipment could not function in the extreme heat of the amphitheater before Saturday night’s show. Concertgoers were asked to hang onto their tickets and to stay tuned for a rescheduled date. Draiman’s announcement about the full cancelation came just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Draiman posted on Twitter apologizing to Phoenix fans. “So frustrated about not being able to play last night in Phoenix. Our techs did everything they could, they are the best in the business, but despite our best efforts throughout the day, the 115 degree heat was just too much for the equipment to handle,” he tweeted. “Deepest apologies to our Phoenix Disturbed ones. We needed that show as much as you did. We will return at a later date and make it up to you.”

High temperatures in the Valley reached 118 degrees, and Saturday was the sixth straight day of temperatures 115 degrees or higher. It was also the 23rd day of temps above 110 degrees.

The group says that Sunday night’s show in Albuquerque is continuing as planned, as well as the rest of the tour, but they hope to return to the city soon.

