WATCH: 1-mile radius being cleared after fire breaks out at Phoenix propane business

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters are evacuating a mile radius due to a massive fire that broke out Thursday at a propane business in east Phoenix. It happened at Bill’s Propane Service on 40th Street and Washington Street. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade said propane tanks are being shot 500 feet into the air. “They literally become missiles,” he said. “Very dangerous situation.”

An Arizona Department of Transportation camera shows flames shooting out of the business and thick black smoke can be seen for miles. It’s unclear what started the fire. Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said the fire isn’t impacting flights but McDade said the airport is considering shutting down a runway.

