Chrysocolla Inn takes you back in time to Globe’s mining days (but with modern conveniences)

By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GLOBE, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The Chrysocolla Inn dates back to the turn of the century when it served as a boarding house for working men and wealthy merchants flocking to Globe to follow the booming copper mines. The bed and breakfast offers six bedrooms, upper and lower garden patios, and several common areas, making it ideal for weekend getaways, intimate events, and social occasions.

The Martin Auto Museum in Glendale features more than 170 vehicles, including classic cars, hot rods, customs, imports, and much more.
