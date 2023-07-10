Chrysocolla Inn takes you back in time to Globe’s mining days (but with modern conveniences)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

GLOBE, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The Chrysocolla Inn dates back to the turn of the century when it served as a boarding house for working men and wealthy merchants flocking to Globe to follow the booming copper mines. The bed and breakfast offers six bedrooms, upper and lower garden patios, and several common areas, making it ideal for weekend getaways, intimate events, and social occasions.