Unique auto museum in Glendale puts you in driver’s seat of incredible cars

GLENDALE, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- Created in 2005, the Martin Auto Museum is the brainchild of owner and founder Mel Martin. He saw a need to share a collection of vehicles that represent significant periods in automotive history. It features more than 170 vehicles, including classic cars, hot rods, customs, imports, and much more.