Unique auto museum in Glendale puts you in driver’s seat of incredible cars

By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

GLENDALE, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- Created in 2005, the Martin Auto Museum is the brainchild of owner and founder Mel Martin. He saw a need to share a collection of vehicles that represent significant periods in automotive history. It features more than 170 vehicles, including classic cars, hot rods, customs, imports, and much more.

The Martin Auto Museum in Glendale features more than 170 vehicles, including classic cars, hot rods, customs, imports, and much more.
