110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Once sunken boat now partially underwater again at Lake Mead after water increase

Boat seen at Lake Mead on Sunday, April 30
Boat seen at Lake Mead on Sunday, April 30(Mikey Tantalo)
By Matt Kling
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Things are looking up at Lake Mead, as the area is about 2 1/2 feet higher than it was a week ago. And you can thank the Bureau of Reclamation for the rise in water levels.

Lake Mead is rising because of a huge water release up river. Last week, FOX5 reported on how the agency released water from Lake Powell in Arizona to Lake Mead.

The area still has a long way to go to reverse the trend of Lake Mead’s shrinking water levels, but its nice to see some water in there.

Boaters like Mikey Tantalo are surely excited. Take a look at this photo Tantalo and his wife, Kelly, captured this past Sunday.

You may have seen photos of the formerly sunken boat standing upright in the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead. However, now the boat is surrounded by more water.

FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern...
FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)

The Tantalos aren’t the only people excited to see the rising water levels. The little boost is welcome news for boaters and businesses.

Rising Lake Mead water level has ripple effect on businesses

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Board Member Rebecca Hill shared why she disagreed with the decision.
Peoria school board member tells parents to pull kids from public schools
The Glendale man recently flew to North Carolina for a family emergency but said he couldn’t...
Glendale dad raises concerns about Arizona’s new IDs, ADOT claims no widespread issues
File photo of a person pumping gasoline.
Here’s why gas prices are higher in Phoenix than in Los Angeles
Salt River Tubing is back for summer with some significant enhancements
Salt River Tubing is back for the season with a new owner: here’s what’s different
Pyper’s road to recovery will likely be long as they are still unclear how long she was without...
Soccer community rallying together after 12-year-old Phoenix girl suffers cardiac arrest

Latest News

Suspect firing gun
WATCH THIS: Authorities looking for man who may have started Molino 2 Fire
Rudy Gomez, 24, faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.
Phoenix officer suffered ‘horrific’ injuries during attack, police union says
On Your Side has recovered more than $14,000 for those that have reached out for help in April.
On Your Side recovers more than $14K during April
The band will perform five albums every night of their 35-date tour!
Jonas Brothers head to Phoenix this fall on 2023 US tour
It's unclear if impairment played a role in the deadly crash.
Woman identified in fiery, deadly crash in north Phoenix