Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is unique fusion experience

Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge
By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

TUCSON, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson includes 230 animal species in a zoo with a popular hummingbird aviary, 56,000 plants in the botanical gardens, a natural history museum, one of the most comprehensive regional mineral collections, the Warden Aquarium, the Ironwood Art Gallery, 2 miles of walking trails and casual dining in two restaurants.

