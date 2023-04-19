110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Why West Nile cases aren’t rising in Maricopa County despite wet winter

The county’s Vector Control Division deploys around 800 routine traps each week.
The county’s Vector Control Division deploys around 800 routine traps each week.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We usually don’t start worrying about mosquitoes until well into monsoon season, but this year, things are different after our rainy winter. “There has been a little increase in mosquito activities but mostly in areas with irrigation or accumulation of water,” said Johnny Diloné, a spokesman for the Maricopa County Environmental Services. The county’s Vector Control Division deploys around 800 routine traps each week. “In thousands of areas that we’ve identified throughout the years as problem areas of mosquito breeding and we monitor them monthly,” he said.

That determines which areas need to be treated, which are both areas with high populations of the insects and locations with high numbers of mosquitoes carrying viruses. “We count them. We separate them by specie. The females are the ones that can carry viruses,” Diloné said.

So far this year, the Arizona Department of Health Services has only reported one case of West Nile, while Maricopa County says it hasn’t had any cases this year. 2021 was the largest year for West Nile cases in both mosquitoes and humans with almost 1,500 human cases in Maricopa County. “As we kept on getting more and more rain than whatever eggs were out there, mosquito eggs, they were washed away and washed out so that’s why we didn’t see so much of an increase in mosquito activity as folks were expecting,” Diloné said.

If there’s an area in your neighborhood with a lot of mosquitoes, Maricopa County has an area on its website to file that complaint.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A famous pizzeria earns another award.
Phoenix has one of the best Italian restaurants in the country
Traffic is backed up, and there is no estimated time of reopening.
2 people hospitalized after being shot on the side of Loop 101 in Scottsdale
The Arizona Department of Agriculture placed the plant on its list of noxious weeds in 2020.
Invasive ‘stinknet’ growing in the Phoenix-area creating headaches for homeowners
Gerardo Vazquez-Alvarez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in deadly double shooting at Phoenix Burger King
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality identifies an orange liquid and soils...
Test results end mystery around orange liquid near Prescott

Latest News

Intermittent fasting to lose weight, increase muscle mass
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the abortion pill ruling is important for Arizona women.
Kris Mayes calls SCOTUS ruling ‘double protection’ for abortion pill in AZ 
The number of babies born with syphilis doubled each year between 2016 and 2019, according to...
Cases of syphilis on the rise among women and babies in Arizona
Arizona has fifth highest rate of cases of syphilis in the country