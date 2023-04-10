110 ° Day Contest
Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge is a glimpse back in time

By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

LAKE HAVASU, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- “This is as close to natural as what you’re going to see anymore in the Southwest river system,” Dick Gilbert of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said of the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge. Further back, you’ll discover a type of habitat that’s virtually lost in Arizona.

