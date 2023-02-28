Bespoke Inn in Scottsdale offers ‘authentic Arizona getaway’
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Experience a one-of-a-kind hotel, located in the Arts District of Old Town. This distinctive boutique hotel in Scottsdale, AZ offers casual luxury, spacious accommodations, a welcoming atmosphere, and authentic design details. Relax in the comfort of Bespoke Inn’s small and intimate setting located on the edge of all Scottsdale has to offer.