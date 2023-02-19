Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel punctured, leaking in Phoenix

Phoenix Fire Department says to avoid the area
A fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline was punctured early Sunday morning and started leaking.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fuel tanker carrying around 8,000 gallons of fuel was punctured early Sunday morning, causing hundreds of gallons of unleaded gasoline to leak in northwest Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports that a fuel tank was leaking on the ground near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

A fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline was punctured early Sunday morning and started...
A fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline was punctured early Sunday morning and started leaking.(Arizona's Family)

HazMat teams were able to build berms to keep the gasoline out of the storm drains, and two local businesses were evacuated. Officials say another tanker is on route to the incident to transfer the leftover fuel inside the tanker to it. No one was injured, but drivers are asked to avoid the area during the clean-up.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Man accused of killing co-worker with baseball bat, injuring another at Chandler Intel facility
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., but not everyone is a fan.
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits

Latest News

Fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline punctured, leaks
12-year-old boy hit and killed by car in Phoenix
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Police say an investigation is underway to find any suspects.
Man, woman hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix parking lot