Fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel punctured, leaking in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fuel tanker carrying around 8,000 gallons of fuel was punctured early Sunday morning, causing hundreds of gallons of unleaded gasoline to leak in northwest Phoenix.

Phoenix firefighters responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports that a fuel tank was leaking on the ground near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

A fuel tanker carrying 8,000 gallons of gasoline was punctured early Sunday morning and started leaking. (Arizona's Family)

HazMat teams were able to build berms to keep the gasoline out of the storm drains, and two local businesses were evacuated. Officials say another tanker is on route to the incident to transfer the leftover fuel inside the tanker to it. No one was injured, but drivers are asked to avoid the area during the clean-up.

