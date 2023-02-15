Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Donna Kelce celebrates Chiefs parade with All-Pro son Travis

Travis and Donna Kelce
Travis and Donna Kelce(Travis Kelce/Instagram)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Donna Kelce, the ever-popular mother to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was in town Wednesday for the parade to celebrate the Super Bowl champions.

Travis took a photo with his mother on Instagram and shared to his followers.

ALSO READ: Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale

Latest News

The home sold for $3.5 million on Wednesday.
Arcadia home of former Arizona Cardinals head coach sells for $3.5 million