Fall in love on the the first date at Sphinx Date Co. in Scottsdale

Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry
Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry
By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - In 1928 when a hybrid date fruit variety was discovered, founders planted a palm tree grove at the base of Camelback Mountain and named it Sphinx Date Ranch. Since the 1950s, Sphinx Date Co. Palm & Pantry has provided fresh date gifts and farm- and artisan-sourced local products to recipients around the world.

In 1928 when a hybrid date fruit variety was discovered, founders planted a palm tree grove at the base of Camelback Mountain and named it Sphinx Date Ranch.

