Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona hands off Super Bowl to Las Vegas; watch party in Phoenix saw record crowds

The Super Bowl Committee hand-off between Glendale and Las Vegas happened Monday morning in...
The Super Bowl Committee hand-off between Glendale and Las Vegas happened Monday morning in Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl Host Committee has formally handed off the big game to next year’s hosts: Las Vegas!

The game was watched in 200 countries, including some locations in the Caribbean that have never had the signal capacity to watch a Super Bowl until this year. Mayor Kate Gallego told Arizona’s Family reporter Susan Campbell, “We had a 106,000 at the free event in Hance Park, so we now have the all-time record for an NFL-sanctioned watch party--a free event in downtown where we could all come together as a community,” the mayor said.

Governor Katie Hobbs addressed the press conference audience, congratulating the Chiefs on their win. “I know that we have set the bar pretty high. This is the 4th chance we’ve had to host the Super Bowl, and we love taking the chance to show the world what Arizona has to offer.”

NFL Commissioner Robert Goodell said the committee is now zeroing in on Las Vegas. “You know that Las Vegas knows how to do big events. They really have done an extraordinary job of understanding how we want to represent the NFL in their community and most importantly how to do it Las Vegas-style.”

After the press conference, the committee revealed a giant football sculpture showing off Super Bowl LVIII’s Las Vegas-themed logo. Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid spoke after the committee presentation and when asked what his next career move is, “I’m enjoying what I’m doing...we’re doing okay!”

Patrick Mahomes also made an appearance at the event to say he’ll be resting his ankle during the off-season. “When I got tackled it rolled to the outside a little bit,” he said. “Coming into the game I felt way better than I did coming into the Cincinnati game.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
MGK spoke with Arizona's Family's Briana Whitney about his claims that he got "electrocuted"...
‘My hair stood up’ Machine Gun Kelly shocked during Birds Nest performance at WM Phoenix Open
He was booked on charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order...
Streaker hypes up crowd, jukes out security at 16th hole of WM Phoenix Open
NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Handoff to Las Vegas from Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee
The Pat Tillman Scholars were invited to the coin toss at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl...
Pat Tillman Scholars help Super Bowl LVII coin toss
One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the...
Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia
New York Post
How front pages across the country reported the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory