Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family has obtained the lawsuit filed by NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin against Marriott International and his accuser after a behavior complaint pulled him off the air days before Super Bowl LVII.

As the Associated Press reported earlier this week, the Hall of Fame wide receiver went on a Dallas radio station Wednesday and said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel from the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman.

Irvin told the radio station that the conversation with the woman lasted between 45 seconds and one minute. He also stated that initially didn’t remember the meeting because “I had a few drinks, to tell you the truth.” However, Irvin said he did not know the woman and that there was “no sexual wrongdoing.”

The suit alleges that as Irvin was sleeping, one of the managers contacted the NFL accusing him of improper behavior with a hotel employee. “He contacted the NFL with the intention of damaging that relationship and ‘canceling’ him.” Irvin was also reportedly woken up by security crews and removed from the hotel “without any explanation or questions.”

Irvin’s defense adds that within the past day, witnesses have come forward to state that the allegations are false. He is now seeking $100 million in damages, citing canceled paid appearances and damages to his reputation.

Irvin has been with NFL Network since 2009. He did appear during the network’s coverage of Super Bowl opening night on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report through previous coverage.

