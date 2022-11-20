Inspired by the Cards’ Trip, consider a trip to Mexico City!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - While the Arizona Cardinals are likely focused on the practice field ahead of their Monday Night Football game, hopefully the fans who traveled south of the border are getting to explore everything else Mexico City has to offer!

Mexico’s capital city is one of the biggest cities on Earth, based on population! It’s also full of beautiful architecture, art museums, and first-class restaurants. Among the many must-see sites, consider visiting La Merced Market, Tetetlan, and the Museo Foro Valparaiso. By way of travel deals, you can generally expect to pay $500 - $550 for the roundtrip flight on American Airlines from Phoenix. It’s the only nonstop flight between the two cities.

You can save some cash by flying Volaris from Sky Harbor which includes a brief layover in Guadalajara. The Volaris website has a great price calendar tool, which helps you find the best prices in the months ahead. When it comes to hotel advice, consider staying in the Polanco neighborhood. Though it’s trendy and upscale, you can typically find great prices on lodging.

Mexico City is a destination where I’d suggest looking at VRBO or Airbnb. You’ll likely be able to find a beautiful place to stay for under $100 per night. If you’ve been to the Mexico City area already, perhaps explore Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, my personal favorite part of the country!

In addition to Chichen Itza, the area also features other lesser-known ruins, like Ek Balam. The Yucatan is rich in natural wonders, including thousands of cenotes. Cenotes are underground swimming holes, caused by limestone cave collapses. I have a whole separate post about my favorite cenote, called Suytun, which you can get to from the Cancun or Tulum area.

