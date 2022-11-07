Holiday Food Drive
Hot Air Expeditions gives you a view of Phoenix you’ll never forget!

Hot Air Expeditions on Arizona Highways TV
By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM MST
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

PHOENIX (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Phoenix is a dream location for a hot air balloon ride for locals and visitors alike. With mind-blowing sunrises and sunsets, expansive saguaro-dotted mountain ranges, and native animals like jackrabbits, coyotes, and burros scurrying about, there is no better way to take in views (and snap amazing photos!) of our beautiful city.

