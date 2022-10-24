Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

The Wigwam resort is ‘the beating heart of Arizona’s arid landscapes’

After a century of service, The Wigwam has become a part of Arizona's rich history, and...
After a century of service, The Wigwam has become a part of Arizona's rich history, and synonymous with Litchfield Park and the local communities.
By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Nestled in the West Valley and surrounded by the stunning Sonoran Desert landscape, The Wigwam is an iconic retreat that is an oasis of casual elegance blended with southwestern charm. Boasting luxury casitas and suites, the 440-acre Phoenix getaway provides a complete array of recreational amenities, pools, three unique restaurants, a luxury spa, and 54-holes of championship golf, including the Gold, Blue and Red Courses. The Wigwam is not just a resort, it’s the beating heart of Arizona’s arid landscapes.

Nestled in the West Valley and surrounded by the stunning Sonoran Desert landscape, The Wigwam is an iconic retreat that is an oasis of casual elegance.

AZStateParks.com

Latest News

After a century of service, The Wigwam has become a part of Arizona's rich history, and...
The Wigwam resort is 'the beating heart of Arizona's arid landscapes'
Discover a variety of handmade gifts from small businesses in downtown Safford
Discover a variety of handmade gifts from small businesses in downtown Safford
Muralist, Brandt Woods, shows off his creative work on Arizona Highways.
Explore the variety of colorful murals in downtown Safford
Enjoy homemade baked goods at the Rustic Farm Bakery in Safford
Enjoy homemade baked goods at the Rustic Farm Bakery in Safford