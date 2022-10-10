2 dead in wrong-way crash on NB I-17 near New River

NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. Table Mesa Road in the northbound direction is also closed.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, there was a report of a wrong-way driver in the area just before 4 a.m. Troopers later confirmed that the crash involved a wrong-way driver and that two people were killed. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence near the Table Mesa Road exit.

Officials say the northbound lanes are closed and it’s not yet clear when it could reopen. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area through the morning commute, if possible. Click/tap here for the latest First Alert traffic updates.

