Tuzigoot offers glimpse of ancient Arizona

Tuzigoot National Monument
Tuzigoot National Monument(National Park Service)
By Arizona Highways TV
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona State Parks & Trails and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona State Parks & Trails, visit AZStateParks.com.

CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Tuzigoot is a 110-room prehistoric pueblo in Arizona’s Verde Valley. The name is Western Apache for “crooked water,” for a bend in the nearby Verde River.

AZStateParks.com

