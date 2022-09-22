Feed Arizona Children
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Verdict reached in trial of man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman

Prosecutors say Jon Christopher Clark murdered 19-year-old Kiera Bergman in 2018.
Prosecutors say Jon Christopher Clark murdered 19-year-old Kiera Bergman in 2018.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four years after a Phoenix woman was found dead in the desert, a verdict has been reached in the trial of her ex-boyfriend accused of murdering her. The jury reached a decision on the fate of Jon Christopher Clark on Thursday and should be read around 4 p.m.

The disappearance of 19-year-old Kiera Bergman made national headlines in 2018. One August day, Clark picked her up from work in west Phoenix, and she wasn’t seen again. Her family and police searched for weeks. Clark told officers that he and Bergman had an argument, and that she stormed out of the apartment.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Trial underway for Phoenix man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman

A month later, mountain bikers found her body in the desert. Investigators confirmed through surveillance video she was wearing the same sweatshirt she had on when she left her job for the last time. Clark was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. After years of complications and changes involving the case, his trial began on Aug. 9.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kiera Bergman’s roommate takes the stand for Day 2 of the murder trial

Prosecutors claim Clark killed Bergman and later sent text messages from her phone pretending to be her. In closing arguments Monday, they focused on discrepancies in where Clark said he was versus what phone records show.

On the other side, the defense pointed at the lack of physical evidence, including the fact that Bergman’s cause of death was never determined. Clark’s attorneys said nothing incriminating was ever found in the apartment they shared or in his car. In their closing arguments, attorneys said police should have taken a closer look at other people she was involved with.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jurors to begin deliberating Kiera Bergman murder case

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Major freeway closures this weekend: EB I-10 in the East Valley, NB Loop 303 in the West Valley
Serious crash in north Phoenix sends 3 to hospital
The crash happened near 23rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road around 2:30 p.m.
2 men, woman fighting for their lives after crash in north Phoenix
Generic photo - Family teaching child how to ride a bike, Photo Date: 11/4/2020
Money-saving tips for new parents as the cost to raise a kid soars past $310K