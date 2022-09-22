Verdict reached in trial of man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend Kiera Bergman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four years after a Phoenix woman was found dead in the desert, a verdict has been reached in the trial of her ex-boyfriend accused of murdering her. The jury reached a decision on the fate of Jon Christopher Clark on Thursday and should be read around 4 p.m.

The disappearance of 19-year-old Kiera Bergman made national headlines in 2018. One August day, Clark picked her up from work in west Phoenix, and she wasn’t seen again. Her family and police searched for weeks. Clark told officers that he and Bergman had an argument, and that she stormed out of the apartment.

A month later, mountain bikers found her body in the desert. Investigators confirmed through surveillance video she was wearing the same sweatshirt she had on when she left her job for the last time. Clark was later arrested and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. After years of complications and changes involving the case, his trial began on Aug. 9.

Prosecutors claim Clark killed Bergman and later sent text messages from her phone pretending to be her. In closing arguments Monday, they focused on discrepancies in where Clark said he was versus what phone records show.

On the other side, the defense pointed at the lack of physical evidence, including the fact that Bergman’s cause of death was never determined. Clark’s attorneys said nothing incriminating was ever found in the apartment they shared or in his car. In their closing arguments, attorneys said police should have taken a closer look at other people she was involved with.

