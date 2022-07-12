New poll shows gap closing between GOP candidates in Arizona gubernatorial race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new poll shows the Republican primary for Arizona governor is virtually a dead heat. Kari Lake remains in the lead, while her main opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, continues to close the gap. However, the outcome remains in the air as many voters are still undecided, with only three weeks left until the primary.

Lake, a former news anchor, held a comfortable lead in the governor race several months ago. A poll conducted by HighGround had Lake at the top with 30% of the vote and Robson trailing at 9.5% in April. Now, HighGround shows the two Republicans are statistically deadlocked, with Lake at 39% and Robson at 35.3%.

“It’s going to come down to the wire; it’s going to be a really close race. It appears that Robson has some momentum from the gubernatorial endorsement,” said Chuck Coughlin, a Republican political consultant. Coughlin pointed out Robson’s significant jump to the endorsement from Gov. Doug Ducey last Thursday. Coughlin’s survey shows Ducey has high approval ratings among GOP voters, even though some Republican party members publicly slammed the governor over his COVID-19 policies and for certifying the 2020 election.

Many believe the race will come down to the very end. “I assume she [Lake] and Karrin are going to fight down to the wire here, and it’s going to come out with one of them executing down the road here on campaign strategy that delivers them somewhere south of 50% but enough to win the primary,” explained Coughlin.

The race is being watched nationally as a proxy fight between Ducey and former president Donald Trump, who endorsed Lake early in the race. One question remains: how will nearly 20% of undecided GOP voters break in the final weeks before Aug. 2?

