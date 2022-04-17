Your Life
Five dogs rescued from fast-moving attic fire in west Phoenix

5 dogs were rescued from a fast-moving attic fire near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.
5 dogs were rescued from a fast-moving attic fire near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire crews say five dogs were rescued from a burning house in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a house near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says everyone inside of the home got out safely and told firefighters that multiple dogs were trapped inside. Crews were able to find all five dogs and were able to rescue them from the fire. No injuries were reported and crews were able to knock down the fast-moving attic fire.

Three people were displaced because of the fire. A crisis response team was on the scene to help assist the family. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

