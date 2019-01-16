PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people in Arcadia say a motel is bringing an undesirable element to their neighborhood.
Neighbors say they've seen seedy activity ever since a Motel 6 replaced a La Quinta Inn at 47th Street and Thomas Road a couple years ago.
Motel 6 management is meeting with neighbors on Wednesday night to talk about their plan to change policies.
The Motel 6 rents rooms for about $60 to $90 a night. Arizona's Family called to see if there was availability for a room last Saturday and the motel was booked. The front desk told us the motel accepts cash or card for payment and you must book the room for the night.
Neighbors say they see drug addicts and prostitutes at the motel.
Nearby businesses say they are seeing an increase in break ins.
Arizona's Family is working with Phoenix Police Department to confirm these concerns.
Motel 6 sent us this statement regarding the neighbors' concerns.
“Motel 6 is committed to providing clean, comfortable rooms and great service at an affordable rate. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our guests, our employees, and the communities in which we operate. We do not condone unlawful activity at our locations and the actions of a very small number of individuals are not representative of the overwhelming majority of our guests. In this case, we are working with the owner of this independently owned and operated location to look into the matter more closely. We regularly review our entire portfolio of properties and our franchisee-owned businesses to ensure that all of these properties meet our standards and requirements.”
Motel 6 management, neighbors and community action police officers will be meeting tonight.
That meeting is at Papago School at 36th Street and McDowell at 6:30 p.m.
We'll continue to follow this story and let you know what happens.
(1) comment
Time for the hood to arm themselves. 1 shot 1 kill.
